2024 Kentucky Derby: Post time, TV schedule, horses, purse, how to watch

On Saturday, May 4th, the 150th Kentucky Derby will take place at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. The Derby is the first leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown, and it promises excitement for everyone tuning in as top thoroughbreds and their jockeys compete for glory in this iconic race.

Here’s everything that you should know about the "Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports":

Kentucky Derby Schedule & How to watch

TV: NBC, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Location: Churchill Downs, Louisville, KY.

Date: Saturday, May 4th

Post time: 6:57 p.m. ET (TV coverage from 2:30-7:30 p.m. ET)

What is the Kentucky Derby?

Held annually in Louisville, Kentucky, the prestigious Kentucky Derby marks the beginning of the Triple Crown races.

This Saturday at Churchill Downs, the "Run for the Roses" will crown its champion amid tradition and excitement.

What time is the Kentucky Derby?

Post time is set for 6:57 p.m. ET and the race will be broadcast on NBC, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app (pre-Derby coverage starts at 2:30 p.m. ET).

Who will become the lone horse left in contention for the Triple Crown? Here are the projected starting horses:

Kentucky Derby Horses

Dornoch

Sierra Leone

Mystik Dan

Catching Freedom

Catalytic

Just Steel

Honor Marie

Just a Touch

T O Password

Forever Young

Track Phantom

West Saratoga

Endlessly

Domestic Product

Grand Mo the First

Fierceness

Stronghold

Resilience

Society Man

Epic Ride

Mugatu

How much is the 2024 Kentucky Derby purse?

This year, the total purse reached a remarkable $5 million, marking a $2 million surge from last year's $3 million sum.

The top prize winner will walk away with $3.1 million, a notable increase from the $1.86 million awarded last year. The runner-up will receive $1 million, while the third-place contender will secure $500,000. Fourth place carries a prize of $250,000, and fifth place earns $150,000.

Among the Triple Crown races, the Kentucky Derby boasts the highest purse. This year, both the Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes offer purses of $2 million each.