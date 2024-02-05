2024 Selection Sunday: Time, date, how to watch NCAA bracket announcement

Here's everything you need to know about Selection Sunday for the 2024 men's and women's college basketball NCAA Tournaments:

What is Selection Sunday?

Selection Sunday is the day when the NCAA Selection Committee announces the full NCAA Tournament brackets, including teams, their seeds and the regions they will be playing in.

When is Selection Sunday?

Selection Sunday is set for Sunday, March 17, 2024.

What time is Selection Sunday?

Selection Sunday typically starts at 6 p.m. ET. The men's bracket is revealed first and the women's bracket is revealed after around 8 p.m. ET.

What channel can I watch Selection Sunday?

Selection Sunday will be broadcast live on CBS and ESPN. Each show will announce the full 68-team fields for March Madness. CBS announces the men's field and ESPN reveals the women's.

March Madness Dates

The Florida Atlantic Owls celebrate after defeating the Tennessee Volunteers during the Sweet Sixteen round of the NCAA Men's Tournament held at Madison Square Garden on March 23, 2023. (Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Men's NCAA Tournament

Check out the key dates and schedule for the 2024 Men's NCAA Tournament:

Selection Sunday: Sunday, March 17

First Four: March 19-20

First round: March 21-22

Second round: March 23-24

Sweet 16: March 28-29

Elite Eight: March 30-31

Final Four: Saturday, April 6 (State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ)

NCAA championship game: Monday, April 8 (State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ)

For the full list of sites and locations, check out our March Madness schedule .

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 04: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes attempts a shot over Melannie Daley #21 of the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half of a Women's Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March Expand

Women's NCAA Tournament

Check out the key dates and schedule for the 2024 Women's NCAA Tournament: