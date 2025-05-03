2025 Kentucky Derby: Sovereignty wins 151st Derby, fending off favorite Journalism

"Sovereignty" is a noun that means supreme power or authority.

At Churchill Downs on Saturday, Sovereignty stood for the winner of the 151st Kentucky Derby.

On a muddy track, Sovereignty etched its name into the Kentucky Derby record books by winning the "most exciting two minutes in sports."

Race favorite Journalism made a massive push at the end, but Sovereignty with jockey Junior Alvarado pushed ahead and fended off the morning favorite with a thrilling home stretch.

"It means the world to me. My family's here. I thought I had a great chance," Alvarado said after the race.

151st Kentucky Derby Results

1. Sovereignty

2. Journalism

3. Baeza

4. Final Gambit

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 03: Sovereignty #18, ridden by jockey Junior Alvarado crosses the finish line to win the 151st running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 03, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Rain muddies the race: Before the field could race for a pretty $3.1 million prize and the garland of red roses on Saturday, a 90% chance of rain muddied up the track with a peanut-butter-like consistency.

Thirteen of Saturday's racers — including morning-favorite Journalism — never raced on a wet track, let alone won a race on one.

With the muddy track, flying mud hitting the horses' faces could be a factor. It could also affect the riders' goggles.

"I may go through three pairs of goggles," jockey Brian Hernandez Jr., who will be aboard Burnham Square, said, according to the Associated Press.

The morning's favorite: Journalism was the 3-1 morning-line favorite. The Southern California-based colt is trained by Michael McCarthy and ridden by Umberto Rispoli. Journalism will break from the No. 8 post, which has had nine winners, the last being Mage in 2023. He has won four races in a row. The morning-line favorite has won 18 times, the last was Justify in 2018.

Sovereignty was the early second choice at 5-1. The Florida Derby winner is trained by Hall of Famer Bill Mott and ridden by Junior Alvarado. He drew the No. 18 post, putting him outside most of the 20-horse field.

The Derby field with jockey and odds, from the rail out:

1. Citizen Bull (Martin Garcia)

2. Neoequos (Flavien Prat)

3. Final Gambit (Luan Machado)

4. Rodriguez (scratched)

5. American Promise (Nik Juarez)

6. Admire Daytona (Christophe Lamaire)

7. Luxor Cafe (Joao Moreira)

8. Journalism (Umberto Rispoli)

9. Burnham Square (Brian Hernandez Jr.)

10. Grande (scratched)

11. Flying Mohawk (Joe Ramos)

12. East Avenue (Manny Franco)

13. Publisher (Irad Ortiz Jr.)

14. Tiztastic (Joel Rosario)

15. Render Judgment (Julien Leparoux)

16. Coal Battle (Juan Vargas)

17. Sandman (Jose Ortiz)

18. Sovereignty (Junior Alvarado)

19. Chunk of Gold (Jareth Loveberry)

20. Owen Almighty (Javier Castellano),

21. Baeza (Flavien Prat)