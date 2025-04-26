2025 NFL Draft: 20 Players to watch for the Chicago Bears on Day 3

We've made it to the final day of the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Chicago Bears still have three picks to make, and might have more if they decide to trade back.

Here are 20 players to watch for the Chicago Bears on the final day of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Riley Leonard, QB - Notre Dame

Kurtis Rourke, QB - Indiana

Cam Skattebo, RB - Arizona State

Trevor Etienne, RB - Georgia

Brashard Smith, RB - Southern Methodist

The Bears need a running back, and Day 3 is where that back will most likely come. Skattebo and Etienne had success at the Power 4 level, while Smith visited with the Bears.

Also, keep an eye on quarterbacks. Backup Tyson Bagent is in the final year of his rookie deal and it never hurts to invest in the game's most important position.

R.J. Mickens, S - Clemson

Bradyn Swinson, EDGE - LSU

Barryn Sorrell, EDGE - Texas

Jack Sawyer, EDGE - Ohio State

Kyle Kennard, EDGE - South Carolina

Along with Shemar Turner, the Bears do need an edge rusher in Dennis Allen's 4-3 defense. Sawyer made big-time plays for Ohio State, while Swinson, Sorrell and Kennard were productive in the SEC.

Malachi Moore, S - Alabama

Jask Kiser, LB - Notre Dame

Barrett Carter, LB - Clemson

Sebastian Castro, S - Iowa

Keondre Jackson, S - Illinois State

In the later rounds, the Bears might opt for a linebacker or a safety. Moore played a lot of football at Alabama, and might fit the style Dennis Allen wants.

Castro and Jackson are local products from Oak Lawn and Freeport, respectively, and it's well known how much Bears general manager Ryan Poles likes stockpiling local products on the Bears' roster (see: Doug Kramer, Kiran Amegadije, TJ Edwards, Cole Kmet).

Dylan Sampson, RB - Tennessee

Ollie Gordon III, RB - Oklahoma State

Kalel Mullings, RB - Michigan

Donovan Edwards, RB - Michigan

Raheim Sanders, RB - South Carolina

We're going to double down and assume the Bears will take a running back. If the first wave comes and goes elsewhere, here are some names to consider.

The Bears went to Michigan's Pro Day and fell in love with Colston Loveland. Perhaps Edwards and Mullings caught their eye while they were in Ann Arbor for the day?

Sanders and Sampson were both productive in the SEC. Sanders was productive at Arkansas and South Carolina. If it weren't for an injury and off-the-field issues, Gordon might have been a Day 2 selection.