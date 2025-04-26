2025 NFL Draft: 20 Players to watch for the Chicago Bears on Day 3
We've made it to the final day of the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Chicago Bears still have three picks to make, and might have more if they decide to trade back.
Here are 20 players to watch for the Chicago Bears on the final day of the 2025 NFL Draft.
20 players to watch on 2025 NFL Draft Day 3
Riley Leonard, QB - Notre Dame
Kurtis Rourke, QB - Indiana
Cam Skattebo, RB - Arizona State
Trevor Etienne, RB - Georgia
Brashard Smith, RB - Southern Methodist
The Bears need a running back, and Day 3 is where that back will most likely come. Skattebo and Etienne had success at the Power 4 level, while Smith visited with the Bears.
Also, keep an eye on quarterbacks. Backup Tyson Bagent is in the final year of his rookie deal and it never hurts to invest in the game's most important position.
R.J. Mickens, S - Clemson
Bradyn Swinson, EDGE - LSU
Barryn Sorrell, EDGE - Texas
Jack Sawyer, EDGE - Ohio State
Kyle Kennard, EDGE - South Carolina
Along with Shemar Turner, the Bears do need an edge rusher in Dennis Allen's 4-3 defense. Sawyer made big-time plays for Ohio State, while Swinson, Sorrell and Kennard were productive in the SEC.
Malachi Moore, S - Alabama
Jask Kiser, LB - Notre Dame
Barrett Carter, LB - Clemson
Sebastian Castro, S - Iowa
Keondre Jackson, S - Illinois State
In the later rounds, the Bears might opt for a linebacker or a safety. Moore played a lot of football at Alabama, and might fit the style Dennis Allen wants.
Castro and Jackson are local products from Oak Lawn and Freeport, respectively, and it's well known how much Bears general manager Ryan Poles likes stockpiling local products on the Bears' roster (see: Doug Kramer, Kiran Amegadije, TJ Edwards, Cole Kmet).
Dylan Sampson, RB - Tennessee
Ollie Gordon III, RB - Oklahoma State
Kalel Mullings, RB - Michigan
Donovan Edwards, RB - Michigan
Raheim Sanders, RB - South Carolina
We're going to double down and assume the Bears will take a running back. If the first wave comes and goes elsewhere, here are some names to consider.
The Bears went to Michigan's Pro Day and fell in love with Colston Loveland. Perhaps Edwards and Mullings caught their eye while they were in Ann Arbor for the day?
Sanders and Sampson were both productive in the SEC. Sanders was productive at Arkansas and South Carolina. If it weren't for an injury and off-the-field issues, Gordon might have been a Day 2 selection.