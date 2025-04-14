2025 WNBA Draft: Chicago Sky finish draft night with 2 second-round picks

After selecting Hailey Van Lith and Ajša Sivka with picks 10 and 11, the Chicago Sky kept adding in the second round of the 2025 WNBA Draft.

In the second round, the Sky added plenty of college experience.

Here's how the Sky finished their draft night haul.

Chicago Sky select Maddy Westbeld

From South Bend to Chicago, the Sky have added an experienced player in Maddy Westbeld.

Westbeld averaged 7.6 points and 2.8 rebounds in 21 games as a fifth-year senior at Notre Dame.

"Getting the chance to land a player as skilled as Maddy Westbeld in the second round is truly exciting," Sky General Manager Jeff Pagliocca said in a statement. "She can stretch the floor, put pressure on opponents defensively and made an impact on a great Notre Dame team with many talented players."

SOUTH BEND, IN - FEBRUARY 17: Maddy Westbeld #21 of Notre Dame looks into the crowd during introductions before a game between Duke Blue Devils and Notre Dame Fighting Irish at The Joyce Center at Purcell Pavilion on February 17, 2025 in South Bend,

Chicago Sky select Aicha Coulibaly

The Sky added to their rebounding presence with Aicha Coulibaly.

"Aicha Coulibaly is a strong perimeter defender and elite slasher, making her a good fit for us," Sky General Manager Jeff Pagliocca said in a statement. "We’re excited to add such a dynamic player on both sides of the ball at this point in the draft."

In her five-year college basketball career, Coulibaly averaged 13.2 points per game and 5.7 rebounds per game.

Coulibaly shot 44.9 percent from the floor, but isn't considered a threat from 3-point range. She shot 21.4 percent from 3-point range.

She suffered a knee injury in January 2025, which ended her college career.

"I am so proud and excited for Aicha," Texas A&M head coach Joni Taylor told Fox 32 Chicago. "She is one of the hardest workers I know and one of the best two way players I’ve ever coached. She trusted us two years ago when she joined our program and I know her best basketball is ahead. The Chicago Sky made a great selection for the future of their franchise."

2025 WNBA Draft Chicago Sky Draft Class

No. 10 Overall: Ajša Sivka - Slovenia

No. 11 Overall: Hailey Van Lith - TCU

No. 16 Overall: Maddy Westbeld - Notre Dame

No. 22 Overall: Aicha Coulibaly - Texas A&M