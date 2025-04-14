2025 WNBA Draft: Chicago Sky select Ajša Sivka with No. 10 pick

The Chicago Sky are continuing to build their young core through the WNBA Draft.

With the 10th overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, the Sky have selected Ajša Sivka out of Slovenia.

"Forwards who can stretch the floor will always hold high value in this game, and that’s exactly what Ajša Sivka provides," Sky General Manager Jeff Pagliocca said in a statement. "We’re excited to land someone who is not only skilled, but has been playing at a high level professionally for years."

In the 2025 FIBA Women's EuroBasket Qualifiers, Sivka averaged 7.8 points per game.

While playing for Tabes in French LFB, Sivka averaged 8.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 0.9 steals while shooting 35.6% from 3-point range per game in 29 total appearances in the LFB and Eurocup.

Sivka also averaged 15.9 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.4 steals at the Hike Hoops Summit, helping Slovenia win its first-ever gold medal at the summit. Sivka was named tournament MVP for her performances.

Last year, the Sky selected Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso in the first round of the 2024 WNBA Draft.

The last five No. 10 Overall WNBA Draft Picks

2024 - Leila Lacan

2023 - Zia Cooke

2022 - Queen Egbo

2021 - Stephanie Watts

2020 - Jocelyn Willoughby