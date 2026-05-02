2026 Kentucky Derby: Final results from the 152nd derby, as Golden Tempo & Cherie DeVaux make history

It's time to "Run for the Roses."

The 152 Kentucky Derby runs on Saturday, with everyone waiting for the annual Kentucky Derby race. That race is set for 5:57 p.m., CT.

Follow along here for race updates and results from the 152 Kentucky Derby from Churchill Downs.

History at the 152nd Kentucky Derby

Golden Tempo, with a late push, won the 152 Kentucky Derby and made history in the moment.

With Golden Tempo's win, Cherie DeVaux became the first woman to train a Derby winner.

"I’m glad I can be representative of women everywhere," DeVaux said in an interview with NBC after the race. "We can do anything we set our minds to."

DeVaux is only the second female trainer to win any Triple Crown race. Jena Antonucci was the first, with Arcangelo winning the 2023 Belmont Stakes.

Final 152nd Kentucky Derby race results

1. Golden Tempo (23-1)

2. Renegade (5-1)

3. Ocelli (70-1)

4. Chief Wallabee (7-1)

Late, late scratch: Great White

Great White, who was the No. 22 post position, was a scratch just minutes before the Kentucky Derby.

Great White rared and flipped over before the race began, leading to a last-second scratch.

2026 Kentucky Derby pre-race favorite

So Happy, in the No, 8 post position, is the favorite to win on Saturday with 5-1 odds to win the race.

Renegade, Further Ado and Commandment all have the second-favorite odds to win the race with 6-1 odds.

The latest on Kentucky Derby participants

So far, five horses have been scratched from participating in the 2026 Kentucky Derby.

The Puma, Right to Party, Silent Tactic, Fulleffort and Corona de Oro have all been scratched from the lineup.

2026 Kentucky Derby Post Positions and Odds

Sorted by post, position, horse name, odds

1 - Renegade: 6-1

2 - Albus: 44-1

3 - Intrepido: 46-1

4 - Litmus Test: 26-1

5 - Right to Party SCRATCHED

6 - Commandment: 5-1

7 - Danon Bourbon: 14-1

8 - So Happy: 5-1

9 - The Puma: SCRATCHED

10 - Wonder Dean: 26-1

11 - Incredibolt: 24-1

12 - Chief Wallabee: 6-1

13 - Silent Tactic: SCRATCHED

14 - Potente: 19-1

15 - Emerging Market: 9-1

16 - Pavlovian: 46-1

17 - Six Speed: 33-1

18 - Further Ado: 6-1

19 - Golden Tempo: 24-1

20 - Fulleffort: SCRATCHED

21 - Great White: SCRATCHED

22 - Ocelli: 80-1

23 - Robusta: 79-1

AE-24 - Corona de Oro: SCRATCHED

Kentucky Derby undercard race results

Race 1

1st place: Powershift

2nd place: Silentway

3rd place: Ingleborough

Race 2

1st place: Out of the Woods

2nd place: Sovereign Law

3rd place: Our Moneyman

Race 3

1st place: Vibe

2nd place: Bullard

3rd place: Who Dey

Race 4: Derby City Distaff

1st place: R Disaster

2nd place: Ways and Means

3rd place: Usha

Race 5: Twin Spires Turf Sprint

1st place: Yellow Card

2nd place: Joe Shiesty

3rd place: Litigation

Race 6: Knicks Go

1st place: Tour Player

2nd place: Moonlight

3rd place: Dragoon

Race 7: Churchill Distaff Turf Mile

1st place: Classic Q

2nd place: Portfolio Duration

3rd place: Pin Up Betty

Race 8: Pat Day Mile

1st place: Crude Velocity

2nd place: Englishman

3rd place: Stop the Car

Race 9: American Turf

1st place: Stark

2nd place: Remember Mamba

3rd place: Honey Dutch

Race 10: Churchill Downs

1st place: T O Elvis

2nd place: Disruptor

3rd place: Crazy Mason

Race 11: Old Forester Turf Classic

1st place: Rhetorical

2nd place: Make Me King

3rd place: Corruption

Race 12: Kentucky Derby

1st place: Golden Tempo

2nd place: Renegade

3rd place: Ocelli

2026 Kentucky Derby Schedule

Schedule is in Eastern Time.

Race 1 - 11 a.m.

Race 2 - 11:32 a.m.

Race 3 - 12:05 p.m.

Derby City Distaff- 12:38 p.m.

Twin Spires Turf Sprint - 1:12 p.m.

Knicks Go - 1:53 p.m.

Churchill Distaff Turf Mile - 2:38 p.m.

Pat Day Mile - 3:23 p.m.

American Turf - 4:06 p.m.

Churchill Downs - 4:50 p.m.

Old Forester Turf Classic - 5:39 p.m.

Kentucky Derby presented by Woodford Reserve - 6:57 p.m.

Race 13 - 8 p.m.

Race 14 - 8:33 p.m.

Behind the drink of the derby: the mint Julep

Mint juleps have been drunk at the Kentucky Derby since it began in the late 19th century, but they became its signature drink in the 1930s. That's when the Derby created a commemorative cup to serve them in, and people began sneaking them home as souvenirs, says Martha Dalton, co-founder of Never Say Die bourbon.

"Instead of kind of fighting against that, they embraced it. And so from then on, (the mint julep) really became completely synonymous with the Derby," says Dalton, whose company is named after a Derby-winning racehorse said to have been revived with a shot of whiskey as a foal.

The julep’s roots, she says, are in ancient Persia, where sweetened rose water tonic called "gulab" was used for its medicinal properties. It spread to medieval Europe, where alcohol was brought into the mix, and on into the American South, where there was an abundance of mint and bourbon distilleries.

Why does the drink maintain its Southern charm?

"Every sip is slightly different," says Angelos Bafas, bartender and co-founder of Cato bar in London. The bar is named after Cato Alexander, the 19th-century Manhattan bartender believed to have popularized juleps.

"The ice dilutes and the aromatics of the bourbon open up as the day proceeds," says Bafas. - Associated Press