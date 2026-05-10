2026 NBA Draft: Chicago Bulls can take a franchise-changing player at No. 4. Who are the options?

The lottery luck strikes for the Chicago Bulls. It’s some franchise-changing stuff.

The 2026 NBA Draft Lottery gave the Bulls the fourth-overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. It’s a moment that changes the trajectory of the franchise.

New Bulls’ Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Bryson Graham did preach patience. He said the team doesn’t want to skip steps in the team’s upcoming rebuild.

"We are in the rebuilding phase and we're extremely young, too," Graham said. "I hope that, as fans, we kind of understand where we're at and we're going to get there. But like I said – I want to keep on saying this – is that it's going to take time."

However, winning the fourth-overall pick means the Bulls can skip a major step and find a potential star this summer.

"I just got the job and I got the fourth pick," Graham told reporters after the lottery. "This is crazy."

Here’s what the Bulls' options in the 2026 NBA Draft look like now that a stroke of luck landed them a top-four pick in a deep draft.

What we know:

The 2026 NBA Draft revolves around three can’t-miss prospects: Duke’s Cameron Boozer, Kansas’ Darryn Peterson and BYU’s AJ Dybantsa. Each of these three players would be top picks in any draft.

Beyond that, the next three to four players are seen as prospects who could be top-three picks in other NBA Drafts. These prospects are all in the same draft in 2026.

Graham already detailed the kind of player he wants.

"We would love to have size, length, athleticism and physicality all across the board," Graham said during his introduction this past week. "The more versatile you can be, the better you are. If whoever's guarding at the point of attack can also guard the wing and then switch to a big, you got something serious."

Most of the players at the top of the draft fit that bill, especially the top four.

The Bulls now get a chance to sit back and let a player fall to them, no matter what happens in the top three.

Big picture view:

It would make sense to assume Dybansta will be the top pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. That would fit a natural, pure-scoring wing next to Anthony Davis with Trae Young running the point.

After that, the Bulls will wait. Graham told reporters the team is going for the best player available. That seems obvious, as the only players truly folded into the future of the Bulls are Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis.

But, with two first-round picks and $58 million in cap space to sign free agents, the Bulls can shape their offseason and future around whomever falls to them.

The discussion now is whether Peterson, Boozer or Wilson falls to them at No. 4. The Jazz, with Ace Bailey, Lauri Markannen and Jaren Jackson Jr., could opt for a high-scoring guard like Peterson. This projection makes it seem like Memphis will decide between Wilson or Boozer.

Either of those two players would benefit the Bulls.

Boozer is a forward who can thrive with or without the ball in his hands. He can match up with wings and hold his own against post players. His ability to find teammates with his passing is overshadowed by his ability to shoot 3-pointers, too.

Wilson’s hallmark is his skill as a defensive prospect, which makes up for the fact that he doesn’t have a 3-point shot like Boozer. The 6-foot-10 forward is a high-profile finisher at the rim offensively, and there are reports that teams like him more than Boozer.

The Bulls will gladly take either Boozer or Wilson. Either one of those two has the potential to develop into a star in Chicago alongside Giddey and Buzelis.

But, wait. What if Peterson falls to the Bulls? A shot-creating guard like Peterson would be a great fit next to Giddey in the backcourt.

That’s the beauty of this situation for the Bulls. They’ll get a franchise-altering player no matter what.

Way-too-early 2026 NBA Mock Draft

1. Washington Wizards: AJ Dybansta, BYU

2. Utah Jazz: Darryn Peterson, Kansas

3. Memphis Grizzlies: Cameron Boozer, Duke

4. Chicago Bulls: Caleb Wilson, North Carolina

5. Los Angeles Clippers: Darius Acuff, Arkansas

6. Brooklyn Nets: Keaton Wagler, Illinois

7. Sacramento Kings: Mikel Brown, Louisville

8. Atlanta Hawks: Kingston Flemings, Houston

9. Dallas Mavericks: Brayden Burries, Arizona

10. Milwaukee Bucks: Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan

11. Golden State Warriors: Jayden Quaintance, Kentucky

12. Oklahoma City Thunder: Aday Mara, Michigan

13. Miami Heat: Hannes Steinbach, Washington

14. New Orleans Hornets: Nate Ament, Tennessee