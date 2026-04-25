2026 NFL draft: Chicago Bears undrafted free agent (UDFA) signings after the draft

The 2026 NFL Draft might be over, but the work has just begun for the Chicago Bears.

All 32 teams race to sign undrafted free agents, trying to find a diamond in the rough.

Plenty struggle to make it through training camp, but others find ways to stick. For example, the Bears found roster players in their last two undrafted free agent classes. First was Theo Benedet in 2024, and Jahdae Walker made the cut in 2025.

Who's next in 2026?

Here's an undrafted free agent tracker, following who the Bears have signed after the 2026 NFL Draft and where local college players have signed.

2026 Chicago Bears Undrafted Free Agent Tracker

Some players will have signed with the Bears. Others will have signed rookie camp deals. Each deal will be denoted as such.

Caden Barnett

The Bears are signing Wyoming guard Caden Barnett to undrafted free agent, according to Aaron Wilson.

Miller Moss

The Bears are signing former Lousiville and USC quarterback Miller Moss as an undrafted free agent, according to ESPN.

Squirrel White

According to Noles247, Florida State wide receiver Squirrel White is signing woth the Chicago Bears.

KC Eziomume

The Bears are signing Tulane cornerback KC Eziomume, according to Tom Pelissero.

Gabriel Plascencia

The Bears are signing San Diego State kicker Gabriel Plascencia, his agents told NFL Network's Mike Garofolo.

Josh Kreutz

According to the Chicago Tribune, the Bears are expected to extend a rookie minicamp invite to Josh Kreutz, son of Bears star center Olin Kreutz.

Hayden Large

According to 247Sports, the Bears are expected to sign Iowa tight end Hayden Large to a deal.

Undrafted free agent tracker for local college players

Illinois

Illinois quarterback Luke Altmeyer is signing a free agent contract with the Lions, according to ESPN.

Notre Dame

Former Irish WR Will Pauling is signing with the 49ers, according to Tom Pelissero.

Northwestern

Former Wildcats cornerback Fred Davis II has signed with the Commanders, according to Jordan Shultz.