3 takeaways from the Chicago Cubs Crosstown Classic Game 2 win over the White Sox

Game two, won. Series, won.

The Chicago Cubs beat the White Sox 7-3 to win the first Crosstown Classic series of the season.

Here are some takeaways from the Crosstown Classic Game 2, where the Cubs took the win and the series.

Cubs take another Crosstown Series

With their Saturday win, the Cubs are halfway to winning their third Crosstown Classic in a row.

They also took the lead in the decade race, having won 13 games against the Sox and lost 12.

The Sox haven't beaten the Cubs since the 2023 season, which was a 5-3 win at Wrigley Field on August 15, 2023.

If the Cubs can win the series at Rate Field later this season, that will mark the longest series win streak by either team since the White Sox won four-straight series in the Crosstown Classic from 2009 to 2012.

The White Sox need Luis Robert Jr.

So far, the White Sox have been generating offense. This is a team that's much more fun to watch than last year's 121-loss team, to be certain.

Chase Meidroth hit his first career home run Saturday. He led off the game by smacking his homer on a 1-1 count. Miguel Vargas, although not as hot as he was Friday, drove in another RBI.

Tim Elko, the new fan favorite on the southside, hit his second-career homer on Saturday and took a walk. The Sox could use a more consistent offense in general, but the team is finding ways to generate runs from multiple players.

If Luis Robert Jr. could wake his bat up soon, that would help.

Robert is batting fourth in the Sox lineup. Meidroth has earned his lead-off spot, Vargas has been humming batting second and Edgar Quero fits nicely batting third with his .282 batting average. This puts Robert fourth, and his combination of speed and hitting power makes him special.

So far, Robert is hitting .177. Getting his offense more active would be a missing piece the White Sox need on offense. Robert could be that player. We've seen it before.

Pete Crow-Armstrong is one of the hottest players in the league

According to ESPN Stats & Info on Friday afternoon, Pete Crow-Armstrong is the first player in Cubs history with 12 home runs, 30 RBI and 10 stolen bases in the team's first 45 games.

That's pretty good. Crow-Armstrong continued that heater into Saturday.

It's a safe bet to think Pete Crow-Armstrong will make multiple significant plays in a game. On Saturday, he tracked down a flyball that would have been a multi-base hit for Vargas.

Later, he smacked a 2-RBI single that put the Cubs up 4-1 in the second inning. Make that 32 RBI. Crow-Armstrong also added a triple to the Cubs' league-leading total.