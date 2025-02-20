4 Nations Face-Off: Takeaways Canada breaks USA's hearts in an overtime thriller

Of course, this game would have overtime.

USA and Canada, deadlocked at 2-2 with less than five minutes to play in the third period.

With bragging rights on the line in the most unexpected yet dramatic fashion in the 4 Nations Face-Off in Boston, two of the top hockey powers in the world fought and earned free hockey Thursday night.

Here are our takeaways from the 4 Nations Face-off championship game, capping a tournament that took the world by storm.

USA needed a lift when it needed it most

Matthew Tkachuk was one of the most significant players on the ice in Team USA vs. Canada Round One.

The Florida Panthers star winger sat on the U.S. bench toward the end of the second period Thursday night. He skated one brief shift before returning to the bench and remained there at the start of the third.

He was injured at the end USA's 3-1 win over Canada on Saturday.

This meant team USA would need someone to step up and help the United States win the game against a team of some of the best players in the world.

In that free period, both USA and Canada would play Stanley Cup Playoff overtime hockey, which meant 5-on-5 and sudden death. It was prime time for someone, anyone, to step up. The TD Garden crowd began its "U-S-A" chants as the clock passed 11 p.m. Eastern Time.

In the end, it was Canada's Connor McDavid who made the play of the night.

Taking a centering pass in overtime, his shot ended the game and the tournament with a 3-2 overtime win for Canada as the United States' hearts were broken yet again.

What stung more was watching USA star Auston Matthews miss multiple point-blank winners in the overtime period, especially as Canada's Jordan Binnington stood on his head in jaw-dropping fashion.

It's still Canada's sport to claim. USA will have to wait until the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan for revenge.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC - FEBRUARY 15: Dylan Larkin #21 of Team United States reacts after scoring a goal during the second period of the 4 Nations Face-Off game between the United States and Canada at Bell Centre on February 15, 2025 in Montreal, Quebec. ( Expand

Slavin was the defensive star

Jaccob Slavin has 292 career points in his NHL career. On Thursday, he became one of the best defensive players with a championship on the line.

Slavin, who played his junior-league years in Bensenville, Illinois, with the Chicago Steel, was arguably the best defensive player on the ice in a deadlocked game.

Canada had the likes of Cale Makar, Nathan MacKinnon, Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid skating in this tournament. Slavin held his own and made defensive plays that kept the Canadian team on its heels.

Slavin saved a sure-goal for Canada in the second period, which preserved a 2-1 USA lead. It was a moment where the Denver native and current Carolina Hurricane showed up on the biggest stage in the world.

If there was any doubt Slavin was an elite defenseman in the NHL, this tournament proved otherwise.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC - FEBRUARY 15: Connor McDavid #97 of Team Canada celebrates after scoring during the first period of the 4 Nations Face-Off game between the United States and Canada at Bell Centre on February 15, 2025 in Montreal, Quebec. (Photo by Expand

The NHL may have solved the All-Star Game issue

Remember the 2024-2025 NHL season? Yeah, that. These players will return to the league and finish the remainder of the season.

Somehow, the 4 Nations Face-Off claimed the attention of the world in what's been a glorified NHL All-Star Week.

During the early parts of 2025, when the NFL and NBA saw two underwhelming All-Star and Pro Bowls come and go, the NHL might have solved the main issue of: how do you re-energize an All-Star Game?

It was simple: Know the score. In this case, put massive stakes on the line for some of the most prideful athletes in the world. Giving the best hockey players in the world a chance to say they're the best was all it took, especially when it came down to USA and Canada.

The rest of the sports leagues in the world should take note.