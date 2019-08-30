7-foot tall Mike Ditka bobblehead on display at Millennium Park

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Chicago Bears)

Da Coach is back!

The Chicago Bears have temporarily installed a 7-foot tall bobblehead of former coach Mike Ditka at Millennium Park through the holiday weekend.

The bobblehead will be located near the Washington Street entrance before moving to Soldier Field ahead of the team's season opener against the Green Bay Packers.

The Ditka bobblehead is one of 13 that will pop up around the city throughout the Bears' centennial season.

The bobblehead is made out of high-density foam, and weighs between 150 and 200 pounds.

The first 20,000 fans to enter the stadium ahead of the Packers game on Thursday will receive a voucher for a Ditka bobblehead.

Ditka guided the Bears to their only Super Bowl victory in 1985 and was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 1988.