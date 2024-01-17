7 potential defensive coordinator candidates the Chicago Bears could consider

On the to-do list for the Chicago Bears this offseason, the work begins with finding the team's offensive coordinator. After that, head coach Matt Eberflus needs to find his next defensive coordinator.

The Bears have been without a defensive coordinator since September 2023 when Alan Williams resigned, and Eberflus took over the defensive play calls. That was a boon for the defense as the unit collectively improved with players developing on a consistent basis and general manager Ryan Poles' midseason addition of Montez Sweat.

The offensive coordinator opening is the priority right now. That’s evident in the fact the Bears have reportedly interviewed a handful of candidates for that opening and have not made any requests to interview any potential candidates yet. That will change shortly.

Here are seven potential candidates for the Bears’ open defensive coordinator position, split into two separate categories: If Eberflus remains the defensive play caller in 2024 or passes off that responsibility.

If Matt Eberflus does not call defensive plays in 2024

Patrick Graham – Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator

In a year where the Raiders did a complete 180, the Las Vegas defense played a massive role behind interim head coach Antonio Pierce and Graham’s defense. He helped the Raiders earn a positive point differential, scoring more points than points allowed, for the third time in the last 20 years of Raiders football.

The one issue would be the scheme. Graham’s Raiders are in 3-4 base scheme. Although, the Raiders have operated out of four-man fronts more in 2023 to benefit star rusher Maxx Crosby, showing Graham has the flexibility to coach multiple schemes.

Don "Wink" Martindale – Former New York Giants defensive coordinator

The New York Giants parted ways with Martindale, who is a well-respected coordinator that’s known for being aggressive. Look no further than the 2022 season when Giants rookie Azeez Ojulari recorded a rookie-record eight sacks. That would meld well with Montez Sweat’s pass-rushing ability.

Like Graham, the biggest issue is Martindale’s preference for a 3-4 scheme. His success as a coordinator is documented, but it would be a major variance from the continuity the Bears would most likely want to keep on the defensive side of the ball.

Eric Washington – Buffalo Bills assistant head coach & defensive line coach

This is a familiar face for the Bears, as Washington was a defensive assistant in 2008 and 2009 before coaching the defensive line in 2010. This year, he’s worked wonders for the Bills defensive pass rush. Buffalo has recorded 54 sacks this season, which was fourth-best in the league.

Washington also has the assistant head coach title, which is extra leadership he could carry over to the Bears defense. He was a defensive coordinator for in Carolina in the 2018 and 2019 seasons, giving him play-calling experience. He’s earned the chance to do it again.

Shane Bowen – Tennessee Titans defensive coordinator

As the main playcaller in Tennessee since 2020, Bowen’s defenses never sunk too far, even during the seasons when injuries ravaged his depth chart and the Titans began to overhaul their roster. Even with those hindrances, Bowen’s defenses never ranked lower than 16th in the league in points allowed.

Bowen operated out of a 4-3 defense in Tennessee, which is the same scheme Eberflus employs. He’ll give the Bears an experienced play caller who has proven he can use talent properly.

Featured article

If Matt Eberflus remains the defensive playcaller

Al Harris – Dallas Cowboys secondary coach

Bears fans might remember Harris as the former Pro Bowl cornerback for the Green Bay Packers who patrolled the Pack secondary in plenty of games against Chicago. Now, it wouldn’t be a bad time to check in on a rising name in the coaching world.

Harris coached Daron Bland and Stephon Gilmore into one of the best cornerback tandems in the NFL and helped Dallas shape one of the best defenses in the league. With Tyrique Stevenson, Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker in the Bears' secondary, Harris could help elevate that unit into one of the best in the league.

Dennard Wilson – Baltimore Ravens defensive backs coach

Wilson might be the one the Eagles regret letting get away. Wilson, the former Eagles passing game coordinator and current defensive backs coach for the Ravens, has helped build Kyle Hamilton into an NFL All-Pro player.

He’s also familiar with Chicago, too. Wilson spent three years as a professional scout in the Bears’ player personnel department.

Marquand Manuel – New York Jets safeties coach

In terms of passing defenses, the Jets were sneaky good in 2023. New York allowed a 60 percent completion percentage across all quarterbacks in the 2023 season, which was the third lowest in the league. Manuel played a part in that coaching the safeties. Jordan Whitehead, Tony Adams and Ashtyn Davis, all Jet safeties, combined to intercept 10 passes this past season.

Manuel is already a name that’s been circulating in the offseason. The Jacksonville Jaguars have reportedly requested to interview him for their defensive coordinator opening. If the Bears focus on their offensive coordinator first, Manuel might not fit their timeline.