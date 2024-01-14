From OC, to DC to QB: 7 questions the Chicago Bears must answer this offseason

What a week it was for the Chicago Bears.

After two days of radio silence from the top decision-makers, Wednesday saw moves made and questions answered, but not all the questions.

After a week where the Bears made significant decisions, these are the seven biggest questions the Chicago Bears will face this offseason.

How long will it take to get a deal done with Jaylon Johnson?

In a twist, Bears general manager Ryan Poles didn’t just publicly say he wanted cornerback Jaylon Johnson back in a Bears uniform.

He called his shot.

"Jaylon’s not going anywhere," Poles said.

Johnson, an unrestricted free agent after this season, will have no shortage of suitors, especially from teams like the Eagles, Lions or Steelers who are in desperate need of a top-tier cornerback and are also in the playoffs this postseason.

Still, Poles is confident that Johnson will remain in Chicago. He should be a priority, too. He had a career year and could only drive his price tag up with every stellar game he played.

Being the first to get a deal done with Johnson would mean Poles would set the market for top-tier cornerbacks, as opposed to another team doing it for him. Especially after Johnson was just named second-team all-pro by the Associated Press.

Who’s the new offensive coordinator?

Aside from Johnson’s contract, one of the priorities for the Bears will be finding an offensive coordinator after Luke Getsy was fired earlier this week.

Getsy’s offenses averaged 19.2 and 21.2 points per game in 2022 and 2023, respectively. For a Bears franchise that’s aimed to lift itself out of what seems to be a 100-year offensive rut, that’s not much headway.

Fields hasn’t taken steps forward as a passer, and the Bears’ offense only showed flashes of its true potential before struggling in key games.

The franchise wants to take the next step. Getsy would have remained if the Bears believed he could be entrusted with the development of a rookie quarterback or overseeing Justin Fields’ next steps.

Now, they’ll turn to another offensive coordinator who could help develop the existing quarterback or help choose the next one.

Who’s the new defensive coordinator?

On Sept. 20, 2023, the Bears announced Alan Williams resigned from his position as defensive coordinator. Eberflus took over calling plays, but if he decides not to continue that task in 2024 someone will need to fill that void.

Like at offensive coordinator, there is no shortage of options.

It comes down to what Eberflus wants to do. He said he’d prefer to keep calling plays, which wouldn’t be a bad option considering how much the Bears defense improved under his watch. Eberflus could hire a defensive coordinator to help across the board.

One idea that comes to mind is Leslie Frazier. The former Vikings head coach, former Bills defensive coordinator and former Bears defensive back took a year off of coaching in 2023, and is aiming to be a head coach again. Getting back into the game with a talented Bears defense could be attractive to him as a springboard back into the game, especially if he can showcase his leadership abilities.

Do the Bears shake up the running back room?

This year, D’Onta Foreman, Kahlil Herbert, Darrynton Evans and Roschon Johnson combined to make the Bears’ running back room.

Johnson, in his rookie year, showed a penchant for rugged running. Herbert, in his first year as the main back without David Montgomery, missed time with an injury and finished behind Justin Fields in rushing yards. Foreman, on a one-year deal, proved he’s at least deserving of a look beyond 2023.

All three of those backs missed time with injuries, and Evans is heading to the playoffs with the Dolphins.

With Herbert and Johnson under contract, the Bears could aim to get younger in the backfield because this is the draft to do so. Michigan’s Blake Corum, Clemson’s Will Shipley and Notre Dame’s Audric Estime are backs to eye in the third and fourth rounds of the NFL Draft.

Although, pairing Johnson and Herbert with Foreman again makes for a deep and experienced backfield as opposed to trusting a rookie behind an offensive line which will most likely see one or two new pieces.

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 05: Khalil Herbert #24 of the Chicago Bears celebrates a first down against the Washington Commanders during the second quarter at FedExField on October 05, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images

How will the Bears bolster their pass rush?

One of the brightest spots this season was the addition of Montez Sweat, who became the first player to finish a season leading two different teams in sacks.

His six sacks for the Bears were a boon, but the production also signaled the need for another pass rusher opposite Sweat.

This question isn’t as much of a "Will the Bears add a pass rusher," but "How will the Bears add to the pass rush?"

This offseason, there are plenty of players available in free agency, including Carolina Panthers standout Brian Burns. However, it’s questionable to think the Bears would allocate large contracts to two edge rushers.

Especially, when Jared Verse, Dallas Turner and J.T. Tuimoloau are available in the draft and at a much cheaper rate. With the No. 9 overall selection, a high-end edge rusher could be there for the Bears to bolster the defensive trenches like the Houston Texans did with Will Anderson.

What moves do the Bears make on the offensive line?

The Bears have done well to shape Braxton Jones into a starting left tackle. However, with picks No. 1 and No. 9 in the 2024 NFL Draft, has he done enough to prove the Bears can look elsewhere with that No. 9 selection?

Prospects like Notre Dame’s Joe Alt and Penn State’s Olu Fashanu have the makings of a franchise left tackles.

Plus, Poles didn’t rule out selecting an offensive lineman at a high point in the draft to create competition for Jones.

There could be a consensus to move on from Lucas Patrick at center, would it make more sense to target a center in free agency or in the 2024 NFL Draft?

Georgia center Sedrick Van Pran is arguably the best center prospect in the NFL Draft, however the Bears might not have a shot to land him without a second-round pick. Oregon’s Jackson Powers-Johnson is another option, too.

From there, it depends on how much depth the Bears decide they want at guard and swing tackle. It starts with their evaluation of Jones.

What will the Bears do at quarterback?

By far the most important, vexing and convoluted question this offseason revolves around the most important position on the field.

Does Justin Fields stay, or does he go?

This decision is the one that could impact the others. Does Ryan Poles want to pair Fields with a new offensive coordinator, which would be his third since entering the league in 2021? Or, would he prefer to give Fields a fresh start elsewhere to tie himself and a first-year offensive coordinator to a rookie?

This has been the one position the Bears have seemingly never been able to figure out since the franchise’s inception in 1920. Last year, Poles said he would have needed to be blown away to take a rookie quarterback to replace Fields in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Even if the standards are the same, Caleb Williams or Drake Maye could be too enticing to pass up with the No. 1 overall pick. Especially with a first-year offensive coordinator and with a rookie contract that would allow the Bears to address other positions, too.

Still, Fields has the support of an entire locker room behind him and has played better in the final weeks of the 2023 season. The Bears know what they have with Fields, which is more secure than the unknown future of a rookie quarterback who has yet to adjust to the NFL level.

He avoided backbreaking turnovers, scored seven total touchdowns and led the Bears to an average of 23.6 points per game in the last five games, which was above the league average of 21.8 points per game.

If the Bears keep Fields, they’ll be able to move the No. 1 overall pick for heaven, earth and plenty in between, which would be pieces that could piece around Fields much like the 2023 offseason with DJ Moore.

The quarterback decision will determine Ryan Poles’ future in Chicago. It has to come this offseason.