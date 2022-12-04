Expand / Collapse search

Aaron Rodgers, Packers rally in 4th quarter to beat Bears 28-19

By Andrew Seligman
Bears
Associated Press
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 04: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers and Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears meet on the field after their game at Soldier Field on December 04, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

CHICAGO - Aaron Rodgers led three fourth-quarter scoring drives and the Green Bay Packers rallied to beat the Chicago Bears 28-19. 

Packers receiver Christian Watson ran for a 46-yard touchdown in the closing minutes after Jaire Alexander intercepted Justin Fields. 

Green Bay trailed 19-10 after three quarters but made enough plays down the stretch to come away with its eighth straight win over the Bears. 

Rodgers improved to 25-5 against the Bears, including playoffs. 

Chicago has lost six straight. 

Fields ran for a 56-yard touchdown in the second quarter and finished with 71 yards on six attempts. He was 20 of 25 passing for 254 yards but threw two interceptions.