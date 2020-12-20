Ahale leads UIC over Oakland 74-72

article

Jamie Ahale had a career-high 25 points and made eight 3-pointes as Illinois-Chicago narrowly beat Oakland 74-72 on Saturday night in a Horizon League opener.

RayQuawndis Mitchell had 19 points for Illinois-Chicago (4-2, 1-0 Horizon League). Mitchell’s 3-pointer gave the Flames a 73-69 lead with 16 seconds left.

Teyvion Kirk added 15 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds for UIC. Rob Howard had nine rebounds.

Jalen Moore had 25 points and six rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies (0-8, 0-1). Trey Townsend added 17 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Daniel Oladapo had 15 points and 18 rebounds.

Rashad Williams, the Golden Grizzlies’ second leading scorer heading into the matchup at 14 points per game, was held to only six points (1 of 12).

Williams made a 3-pointer to pull Oakland to 73-72. Jamie Ahale split a pair of free throws to cap the scoring with seven seconds left. Kirk then blocked Moore’s shot and Zion Young’s shot fell short to end it.