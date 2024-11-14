Amidst the offensive changes, Chicago Bears defense settles in for clash with Green Bay's offense

One facet of this week which has not been forgotten around the Chicago Bears has to be the opponent this week.

First, NFC North play begins for the Bears.

Second, it's the Packers. Yes, the Green Bay Packers.

"Certainly an occasion we've been looking forward to," Bears defensive coordinator Eric Washington said.

The Bears haven't beaten Green Bay since the 2018 season. Aaron Rodgers has seen to most of that domination, but he has since departed for New York.

Now, Jordan Love is running the offense in the tundra and has the Packers at 6-3 coming off their bye week. Washington was complimentary of their first-down offense Thursday, calling it efficient.

Going from first down to second down, and back to first down is what makes the Packers' offense lethal in terms of moving the football. It all begins the same with Green Bay, though.

"Everything just starts up front with them," Bears starting cornerback Jaylon Johnson said.

The Packers signed running back Josh Jacobs this offseason, and it's paid off in dividends. Jacobs has averaged 4.8 yards per carry and 85 yards per game. It's helped offset the fact Love is one of the league leaders with 10 interceptions thrown.

With the focus lying on a struggling Bears' offense, it's easy to forget the defense still has a major role to play against the offensive-minded Packers head coach Matt LaFluer.

Washington isn't concerned about the focus of his defense now.

"One of the things that I've been consistent in terms of describing the men that I work with is their character," Washington said. "That doesn't just show up when everything is going well. It shows up in times when things aren't going exactly the way you need them to. I've gotten to know that and gotten to a point where I can appreciate that going all the way back to the point where we first started working together."

The defensive playmakers agree.

"Quite frankly, I don't give a damn who's the coach or the OC," Johnson said. "If we winning games, we're winning games."

In fact, the Bears are starting to feel the effects of a rivalry that hasn't been competitive in a while.

The Packers have won 10straight games against the Bears dating back to 2019. The Bears haven't won consecutive games against Green Bay since the 2007 season.

"We've been getting our ass whupped for a long time, I know I don't got a win so it would mean a lot to me personally," Johnson said. "I'm looking forward to it."

Having two Hall of Fame quarterbacks back to back will help in that regard.

Still, the Bears defense senses the pressure.

Not only do they need to win a game, but they need to remedy some of the defense issues that have plagued the team since returning from their bye week.

"There's no remedy or cure like winning and having the kind of performance that you know you're capable of," Washington said. "That's the best remedy that you can have. Just to get back to work, to get back out there and to continue to grind and dig and to find strength in each other and to push each other. Find strength in each other and our process and to make everything to accentuate what we want to do."

Against the Packers, though, getting one on Sunday would mean more than just righting the ship.

"I definitely feel the rivalry," Johnson said. "I want to at least get one win."