A big day for Angel Reese: Chicago Sky star has 2K cover and signature shoe model unveiled

Wednesday was a big day for Chicago Sky star Angel Reese.

On the heels of her second WNBA All-Star nod, Reese added two more accomplishments to her basketball resume.

She was named a cover athlete for the upcoming 2K26 video game alongside a current NBA star and an NBA legend. She also announced a look for her signature shoe.

What we know:

2K Games announced Wednesday that NBA 2K26 will be released on Sept. 5 and Angel Reese and Carmelo Anthony will be featured on special edition covers.

Thunder guard and reigning NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was announced a day prior as the cover athlete for the video game's standard edition, which will cost $69.99 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X'S, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch 2.

Chicago Sky forward Reese will be on the WNBA edition and Anthony, who is set to be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, will be on the superstar edition.

A fourth edition will feature all three players on the cover.

- Associated Press

(Photo Courtesy 2K)

Dig deeper:

Reese also unveiled her signature shoe with Reebok, dubbed the Angel Reese 1.

She follows in the footsteps of Chicago stars Derrick Rose and Michael Jordan to have their own signature shoe. Reese unveiled a model of her signature shoe, which is an icy white color that includes her signature "A" logo and the classic Reebok branding.

As of Wednesday, there is no confirmed release date for the Angel Reese 1s.

What they're saying:

"Being on the cover of NBA 2K26 and debuting my first-ever signature shoe with Reebok on that cover, the Angel Reese 1, is more than a milestone — it’s a statement," Reese said in a news release from 2K. "It’s about representation and showing young girls they can be confident, bold, and take up space unapologetically. To be cemented in NBA 2K history is a special honor that reflects not only my journey, but also all the veteran WNBA players who have paved the way before me and the growing impact of the league as a whole. I’m proud to be part of a game that continues to elevate women’s basketball and can’t wait for fans to see how NBA 2K26 brings our game to life like never before."