Anthony Rizzo to retire as Chicago Cub, take role as team ambassador

Anthony Rizzo, fan favorite and former longtime Chicago Cubs first baseman, will officially retire this weekend and join the ballclub as a team ambassador.

What we know:

Rizzo, 36, will be honored at Wrigley Field on Saturday when the Cubs host the Tampa Bay Rays at 1:20 p.m., with special on-field events celebrating his career.

Rizzo spent 10 of his 14 major league seasons with the Cubs, hitting .272 with 242 home runs and 784 RBI. He was a three-time All-Star, four-time Gold Glove winner, Platinum Glove recipient, and Silver Slugger award winner, and helped lead the team to its 2016 World Series championship.

What they're saying:

"Anthony Rizzo was the face of one of the most successful eras in Chicago Cubs history and we are so excited he will be a part of our organization for many years to come," Cubs Executive Chairman Tom Ricketts said in a statement. "His play on the field spoke for itself and was recognized with multiple All-Star appearances, Gold Glove Awards, the Roberto Clemente Award and, ultimately, being a team leader on the 2016 World Series championship team. Who could forget Anthony catching Kris Bryant’s throw from third base for the final out that clinched the series?"

Off the field, Rizzo has been widely recognized for his philanthropy through the Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation, supporting children with cancer. A cancer survivor himself, Rizzo received the 2017 Roberto Clemente Award for his efforts in helping families cope with the disease.