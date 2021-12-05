Arizona Cardinals beat Chicago Bears 33-22

Kyler Murray threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more in his return from an ankle injury and the Arizona Cardinals beat the struggling Chicago Bears 33-22.

The Cardinals (10-2) got Murray and three-time All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins back after both players missed three games because of injuries.

They rolled to an easy victory over Chicago (4-8). The NFC West leaders intercepted Andy Dalton four times.

Jalen Thompson and Budda Baker picked off passes that deflected off the intended target on Chicago's first two possessions. The Cardinals took advantage.

