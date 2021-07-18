Expand / Collapse search

Arizona Diamondbacks beat Chicago Cubs 6-4

By David Brandt
Published 
Cubs
Associated Press

CHICAGO - Merrill Kelly threw eight solid innings, Eduardo Escobar hit a two-run homer and the Arizona Diamondbacks avoided a three-game sweep with a 6-4 win over the Chicago Cubs

Kelly needed just 75 pitches to navigate the Cubs' lineup through eight innings and threw 59 strikes. 

He was helped by two spectacular catches by Kole Calhoun. 

The D-backs have won five of the past six games Kelly has started. 

Joakim Soria earned his fourth save, one day after blowing a 2-1 lead by giving up three runs in the ninth.

