Arlington Heights officials to discuss Chicago Bears redevelopment plan of Arlington Park

Village officials in Arlington Heights will be focusing on the future of Arlington Park Monday night.

The Arlington Heights Village Board is hosting a public meeting to discuss the Chicago Bears' preliminary concept of their redevelopment plans.

The board will also outline next steps.

However, no decisions are expected to be made.

Last week, Bears Chairman George McCaskey and other team leaders presented their plans during an informational community meeting, which drew hundreds of attendees into John Hersey High School’s gymnasium.

The Bears organization showcased preliminary plans to create a destination for fans – comprised of a world-class stadium and an adjacent mixed-use entertainment district that could be utilized year-round.

It's a project that could take more than 10 years to complete.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Monday's meeting will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Forest View Educational Center.

If you cannot attend, the meeting will be live-streamed on the village's YouTube page.



