Arlington Heights to get first look at proposed Bears stadium at Thursday night meeting

Arlington Heights will get their first up close and personal look at what a Chicago Bears stadium might look like.

Bears team leadership will present their plans Thursday night during a community meeting.

The Bears organization will showcase preliminary plans for their stadium and an adjacent mixed-use entertainment district that would take over the old Arlington racetrack.

The meeting goes from 7 p.m. To 9 p.m. at John Hersey High School.

There is no public comment scheduled.

On Tuesday, the Bears released renderings of a new enclosed stadium and entertainment district, should the team move to the suburbs in the coming years.

"In September 2021, the Chicago Bears signed an agreement for the purpose of acquiring 326 acres of property in Arlington Heights to secure the potential of beginning a new and exciting chapter there," the Bears said in an open letter released just two days before a community meeting at which conceptual plans are expected to be released.

"We envision a multi-purpose entertainment district anchored by a new, best-in-class enclosed stadium, providing Chicagoland with a new home worthy of hosting global events such as the Super Bowl, College Football Playoffs, and Final Four."

If the organization moves forward with purchasing Arlington Park, it would build its new stadium just east of Illinois Route 53 and south of Northwest Highway. The property, for decades, drew crowds to watch horse racing and partake in off-track betting.

The Bears are also looking to develop an entertainment district on the site – potentially boasting restaurants, a hotel, retail spaces and parks.

"The difference between trying to make a buck on 60 acres that you don’t own and 300+ acres that you do own is going to be phenomenal," said Bruce Evensen, who lives in Arlington Heights. "Out of it, we get multiple events, which I think will put Arlington Heights on the map like other communities haven't."

Insiders say recent moves by the Bears all but guarantees their playing days at Soldier Field are numbered.

"The Bears are clearly, entirely, completely and exclusively focused on Arlington Heights," said sports consultant Marc Ganis of Sportscorp, LTD.

Ganis says outside the 70,000 capacity stadium, the entertainment district would be similar to facilities already built in LA, Arlington, Texas and Atlanta, Georgia. Ganis also predicts a major sports gambling facility to be a part of the Bears' initial presentation.

"I think it is going to go ahead, I’m keeping my fingers crossed, that would be great," said Pam Miller, who lives in Arlington Heights. "It would be great for the economy as well. It’s like up at Lambeau Field, they have their whole plant set up. People fly in even when it’s not football season to go to Lambeau."

In its open letter released Tuesday, the Bears laid the groundwork for a tax increment financing subsidy or some other form of state or local assistance for the broader development on the 326-acre site.

In an apparent attempt to justify public help for the broader development amid local resistance, the Bears rolled out a series of tantalizing numbers to describe the potential economic impact of the project.

The numbers include: a $9.4 billion impact for "Chicagoland"; $3.9 billion in overall "labor income" at $601 million a year; 48,000 jobs, 9,750 of them "long-term" positions; $16 million in annual tax revenue, in addition to property taxes for Arlington Heights.

The project would also generate $51.3 million in tax revenue for the state of Illinois and $9.8 million for Cook County, according to the economic impact study done for the Bears.

"While the Bears will seek no public funding for direct stadium structure construction, given the broad, long-term public benefits of this project, we look forward to partnering with the various governmental bodies to secure additional funding and assistance needed to support the feasibility of the remainder of the development," the team wrote.

Americans for Prosperity Illinois, a social welfare organization, does not want to see taxpayers foot the bill for any of it.

"They have to play by the same rules as everyone else," said Brian Costin, deputy state director, Americans for Prosperity Illinois (AFP-IL).

Costin dropped off 650 resident signatures at Tuesday’s village meeting, calling on the board to pass an ordinance that would restrict Arlington Heights from using taxpayer-funded subsidies to entice the bears into making the move.

"They are almost a $6 billion corporation, they have a huge media deal, they don't need the taxpayer's money," said Costin.

The village board is expected to vote on that ordinance at its next meeting on Monday, Sept. 19.

The letter released by the Bears Tuesday states that the Bears "remain committed to Soldier Field and will honor the terms of its lease" even if a departure earlier than the 2033 expiration date of the lease requires a cash buyout.

"While the prospect of a transit-oriented, mixed-use and entertainment district anchored by a new enclosed stadium is exciting for the Bears and the entire state, there is much more to be done before we can close on the property," the letter states.

"We remain under contract to purchase the property, but there are conditions that must be met in order to be in a position to close. If we do close on the property, it does not guarantee we will develop it. While under contract with the seller of Arlington Park, we will not be discussing or exploring any other alternative stadium sites or opportunities, including renovations of Soldier Field."

The letter was accompanied by a map and two conceptual drawings showing an aerial view of the broader development.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot has offered a Hail Mary $2.2 billion plan to put a dome on Soldier Field in a desperate attempt to keep the Bears in Chicago or at least look like she tried her best to keep them if they leave.

Lightfoot said Thursday’s community meeting does nothing to change the dynamic of her efforts to keep the Bears at Soldier Field.

"As I said months ago, we were gonna make a very compelling case for them to stay in the city of Chicago, and I think that we’ve done that," she said at a Tuesday morning news conference.

"We’re gonna continue our discussions [with the Bears]. We’re gonna continue our discussions with the league. As you know, I’m somebody who likes to plan. So, we’ve got Plan B, Plan C and others in the works as well, if the Bears decide they’re gonna abandon the city of Chicago. I hope they don’t. We’re gonna keep fighting that fight as long as we possibly can."

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.