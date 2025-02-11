Astros star Alex Bregman is nearing a free agency decision: How much do the Chicago Cubs need him?

You can't say the Chicago Cubs are staying quiet.

From the time the offseason began for the Cubs, to when pitchers and catchers reported, team president Jed Hoyer presided over quality additions and trades that have added up to a productive offseason.

The Cubs traded for Astros All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker and reliever Ryan Pressly. They made six additions to their bullpen, including trading for the Dodgers' Ryan Brasier and Cleveland's Eli Morgan. They signed starting pitcher Matthew Boyd to a two-year, $29 million contract, too.

All that to say, the Cubs have done plenty. But, the question now is if it's enough.

That remains to be seen with this current roster, but this roster might not be complete.

"Starting today, that’s what it’s about: How do we try to shore up any areas where we think are weaknesses?" Hoyer told reporters on Feb. 9 as pitchers and catchers reported ahead of spring training. "I won’t rule out anything."

That's good news because the Cubs are one of three reported finalists for the services of a All-Star, Silver Slugging and Gold Gloving infielder.

ESPN insider Buster Olney reported Monday that Astros star third baseman Alex Bregman will likely "Land with the Red Sox, Cubs or Tigers soon" and that his "the Astros organization are skeptical he’ll return to Houston."

That means it comes down to the Cubs' willingness to spend in order to acquire top talent, which is a topic of contention between Cubs ownership and fans that's been ongoing since the Cubs' last championship window closed at the end of the Rizzo-Bryant-Baez-Lester era.

Bregman qualified as one of those players in the "top talent" tier. He's a career .272 hitter with 191 career home runs, 663 career RBI and two World Series under his belt. The bottom line is, the Cubs should be looking to add a player like Bregman if they can.

The Cubs would have to figure out their infield to get Bregman, specifically if he wants to play third base. The Cubs have been preparing for up-and-coming prospect Matt Shaw to take over that corner.

"Matt Shaw is going to get a lot of reps at third base," Cubs manager Craig Counsell said on Feb. 9. 'That’s where his focus is going to be."

Still, if it came between signing Bregman and figuring out the infield and not having Bregman, the Cubs, and probably most teams in the MLB, would most likely prefer the former.

"I know those guys speak very highly of him," Cubs starter Jameson Tallion told reporters Tuesday about former Astros helping recruit Bregman. "These guys want to win and obviously Bregman’s been a big part of that team."

Much of the word around Bregman's free agency comes to light from reporting, which is how it'll most likely be until he officially signs somewhere.

Hoyer alluded to that.

"I think that we are in the entertainment business," Hoyer told reporters on Feb. 9. "I think that there's times that there's rumors out there that have no basis in reality and you'll read an article that's thousands of words based on something that's never come up."

However, signing a player like Bregman on top of the acquisitions the Cubs have already made wouldn't just be a sign that ownership is willing to spend for success, but it would also be a sign the Cubs are ready to establish themselves and open a contending window with a roster that was infused with talent this offseason.