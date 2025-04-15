Tyler Soderstrom hits a pair of 3-run home runs and the Athletics beat the White Sox 12-3

article

Tyler Soderstrom hit a pair of three-run home runs, his major league-leading seventh and eighth homers of the season, and the Athletics beat the Chicago White Sox 12-3 on Tuesday night.

Soderstrom went deep with nobody out in the first off White Sox starter Sean Burke (1-3) for a 3-0 lead.

Andrew Vaughn, just 6 for 53 to begin the season, answered with a three-run shot off Jeffrey Springs (3-1) in the bottom half to tie it.

The Athletics took the lead for good in the second on an RBI double by Gio Urshela. Shea Langeliers, who had three hits, added a solo homer in the third for a 5-3 lead.

Max Muncy hit a two-out double before Soderstrom's long ball capped a four-run sixth for a 9-3 lead.

Langeliers added an RBI double in a three-run ninth.

Burke threw six shutout innings in his first start on March 27, but he's allowed nine runs in three starts since.

Springs went five innings, yielding three runs on three hits and three walks. Mitch Spence pitched three shutout innings to earn his first career save.

Key moment

The Athletics broke the game open with a four-run sixth. Lawrence Butler had an RBI single before Soderstrom went deep with two outs. The six RBIs are a career high and give him 17 this season. Soderstrom is the fifth player with three multi-home run games in his team’s first 17 games of a season, joining: Teoscar Hernández in 2020; Carlos Delgado in 2001; Reggie Jackson in 1974; and Ken Keltner in 1948.

Key stat

The Athletics scored their most runs this season after being shut out for the first time in an 8-0 loss to the Mets on Sunday to end a homestand.

Up next

Osvaldo Bido (1-1, 3.60 ERA) starts for the Athletics on Wednesday. The White Sox will send out Jonathan Cannon (0-2, 5.79).