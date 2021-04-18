Atlanta Braves beat Chicago Cubs 13-4

Freddie Freeman crushed one of Atlanta's four homers in the first inning against Kyle Hendricks, leading the Braves to a potentially costly 13-4 victory over the Chicago Cubs.

Travis d'Arnaud, Ehire Adrianza and Guillermo Heredia also connected during Atlanta's fast start, and Heredia added his first career grand slam in the sixth for his first multihomer game.

But the Braves' offensive performance was overshadowed by the status of Ronald Acuna Jr. after he departed in the fourth due to pain in his lower abdominal muscles.

