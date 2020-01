article

Cam Allen scored a career-high 19 points off the bench to lead Cal State Bakersfield to a 72-54 win over Chicago State on Sunday.

Greg Lee also scored 19 points for the Roadrunners and Justin Edler-Davis added 11, also off the bench.

The game was originally scheduled for Saturday but was delayed because of the weather.

Rajeir Jones had 17 points for the Cougars (4-17, 0-6), whose losing streak reached 11 games.