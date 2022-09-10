Bart, Villar, Webb lead Giants past Cubs to end 5-game slide

Joey Bart and David Villar each homered, doubled and drove in two runs, helping the San Francisco Giants top the Chicago Cubs 5-2 to end a five-game losing streak.

Logan Webb allowed two runs on six hits over seven innings, while striking out six and walking none.

The 25-year-old right-hander retired 17 of his last 19 hitters, and extended his career high with his 13th win.

Bart added a single in the ninth to finish with three hits.

Before the game, the Cubs inducted Jose Cardenal and Pat Hughes into the Cubs Hall of Fame.

