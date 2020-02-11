Beal scores 30, Wizards beat Bulls 126-114

Bradley Beal scored 30 points, and the Washington Wizards held off Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls for a 126-114 win on Tuesday night.

Rui Hachimura added 20 points for Washington, which won for the fourth time in six games. Shabazz Napier and Ian Mahinmi had 15 apiece.

LaVine scored 19 of his 41 points in the fourth quarter as the Bulls whittled an 18-point deficit down to six points.

LaVine shot 15 of 21 from the field, including 8 for 11 from 3-point range. He is slated to compete in the 3-point contest during the All-Star festivities in Chicago this weekend.

Tomas Satoransky added 19 points for Chicago, which enters the break on a six-game losing streak. The Bulls had won four straight versus Washington.

The Wizards led by seven at halftime and Beal’s 3-pointer capped a quick 9-2 burst to open the third quarter.

Four straight points by Mahinmi finished a 10-0 run that gave Washington its biggest lead at 94-73 with 4:17 left in the third.

Chicago rallied to start the fourth, and LaVine’s five straight points capped a 13-3 run that made it 103-95 with 6:48 remaining.

LaVine's 3 trimmed Washington's lead to 114-108 with 1:54 left, but the Wizards responded with six straight points.

