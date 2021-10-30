Bears head coach Matt Nagy remains in COVID-19 protocol, will not coach game against 49ers

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy remains in NFL's COVID-19 protocol and will not coach Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers, the team announced Saturday.

Special team coordinator Chris Tabor will serve as head coach for the game.

Nagy tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, just one day after the Bears fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 38-3.

Until he passes two COVID-19 tests within 48 hours, Nagy will not be allowed inside Halas Hall.