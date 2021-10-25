Bears HC Matt Nagy tests positive for COVID-19

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy announced Monday that he has tested postive for COVID-19.

Nagy, who is vaccinated, will be replaced by Specials Team Coordinator Chris Tabor in meetings that he cannot attend virtually.

Until he passes two COVID-19 tests within 48 hours, Nagy will not be allowed inside Halas Hall.

The Bears (3-4) are coming off a 38-3 drubbing by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Rookie Justin Fields threw three interceptions and fumbled three times against the Buccaneers defense.

The Bears will look to regroup this Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.