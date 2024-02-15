Bears Daily: After Steve McMichael, should Jay Hilgenberg be the next Bear in line for the Hall of Fame?

Note: Bears Daily is a daily FOX 32 series of stories touching on a new topic as it relates to the Chicago Bears. They will publish every weekday.

One of the stories of Super Bowl weekend that was rightfully aired popularly was Steve McMichael’s enshrinement.

The former Chicago Bear and Super Bowl XX Champion was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a senior member last week.

This begs the question, which Bear is next?

A good place to start is former Bears offensive lineman Jay Hilgenberg.

Hilgenberg was the Bears' center throughout the majority of the 1980s, pairing with Tom Thayer and Jim Covert to make up an offensive line that blocked for the legendary Walter Payton and helped Payton break the all-time rushing record in 1984.

It would be another honor for the 1985 Bears team, which seemingly earns more honors as the years go on. It continued with McMichael last week.

LOS ANGELES - SEPTEMBER 30: Center Jay Hilgenberg #63 of the Chicago Bears walks off the field during a game against the Los Angeles Raiders at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 30, 1990 in Los Angeles, California. The Raiders won 24-10.

After all, McMichael’s enshrinement was overdue.

You don’t combine his career statistics and career longevity only to settle on anything less than a hall of fame caliber player.

His spokesperson put it best last week.

"We all believe this is long overdue," Betsy Shepherd, McMichael’s publicist of 24 years, said in a press release. "His stats are better than some who are already in the Hall of Fame."

The same rules apply to Hilgenberg.

Not only did Hilgenberg thrive as a Bear but he anchored the offensive line in Chicago for a decade.

During that time, Hilgenberg was a two-time First-Team All-Pro in 1988 and 1989, a two-time Second-Team All-Pro in 1986 and 1990 and made seven straight Pro Bowl appearances from 1985 to 1991.

Earning four all-pro nods isn’t easy, but the seven Pro Bowl starts are a significant stat to consider when thinking about Hilgenberg’s candidacy. Former Chicago Tribune and The Athletic writer Dan Pompei, who helped lift McMichael's candidacy, advocated for Hilgenberg in 2019.

When it comes to Pro Bowls, former NFL centers Dwight Stephenson started two, Mike Webster started five, Dermontti Dawson started five and Kevin Mawae started four. These four centers are all enshrined in the hall, but Hilgenberg is not.

Being a center may have some bearing, as only 11 centers have been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame according to the hall of fame’s website. But, the chance to be inducted into the hall as a senior member gives him a good chance for others to advocate on his behalf.

Looking at his accomplishments compared to his peers, it's hard to argue Hilgenberg doesn’t deserve that advocacy.

If the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s mission is to "Honor the Greatest of the Game, Preserve its History, Promote its Values and Celebrate Excellence Together" then it’s only fair to allow Hilgenberg to have his day as a finalist.