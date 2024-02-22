Bears Daily: Justin Fields wants to stay in Chicago. It should matter, but will it?

It's a business. Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields knows this.

Still, the heart wants what it wants. And what Fields wants is to stay in Chicago.

"If it was up to me I would stay in Chicago," Fields said. "I love the city. The city's lit."

That doesn't matter in the NFL. But, should it?

Fields is an undeniably electric athlete who has been one of the best players on the Bears roster when he captures that lighting. The problem has been it hasn't been consistent enough.

The most frustrating part for him in this entire offseason is most likely the fact the Bears would be keeping him had the Panthers not gift wrapped the 2024 No. 1 overall selection by trading for the 2023 No. 1 overall selection last year.

He's had Soldier Field chanting his name. He's finished in the top 10 in MVP voting in 2022. He wants to stay.

That last sentiment doesn't matter in the league. It's a business for a reason, and one of the biggest selling points in drafting a quarterback and starting anew is that it resets the rookie contract window.

"The fans there, they're great," Fields said. "But it's a business."

There's a bottom line in the business, but even after the last three seasons where the Bears have struggled and took three seasons before finally saddling him with a No. 1 receiver and consistent help, Fields wants to stay.

He's committed to making it work if the Bears will have him.

It won't factor into the decision. GM Ryan Poles said they need to take the emotions out of the equation.

But, considering the alternatives and the unknowns the Bears face with a rookie quarterback, knowing Fields wants to be in Chicago has to be a boon for a team that's doesn't have to question if Fields is fed up with the organization.

Still, that leads to Fields' bottom line, which is that he's tired of the unknown on his end.

"I feel like the biggest thing with all of this going on right now is I just want it to be over," Fields said on the 33rd Team Podcast. "Just let me know if I’m going to be traded. Let me know if I’m staying."