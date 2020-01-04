Bears finalize four-year contract extension with Eddie Jackson worth $58.4 million

article

The Chicago Bears finalized a four-year contract extension with Eddie Jackson a day after his agency announced a $58.4 million deal that made him the NFL's highest paid safety.

The deal guarantees $33 million and averages $14.6 million, SportsTrust Advisors tweeted.

A fourth-round draft pick in 2017, Jackson might be general manager Ryan Pace's best selection.

He was an All-Pro in 2018 and has 10 interceptions and three touchdowns in his career.

Jackson has started each of his 46 games played and is a key part of a defense that ranked among the top 10 each of the past three years.