Bears fire offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich, 3 other coaches

The Chicago Bears announced several coaching changes Tuesday following their end-of-the-season news conference.

The Bears have cut ties with offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich, tight ends coach Kevin Gilbride, offensive line coach Harry Hiestand and assistant special teams coach Brock Olivo.

The Bears offense ranked in the bottom three of the league in points per game (17.5) and yards per game (296.8) in 2019.

General Manager Ryan Pace said Tuesday the team remains committed to quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

Chicago went 8-8 after winning the NFC North at 12-4 and missed the playoffs for the eighth time in nine years