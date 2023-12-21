Bears' focus shifts from long-shot playoff run to picking themselves up when they host Cardinals

article

It's no longer about a long-shot run to the playoffs for the Chicago Bears. Their hopes are just about dashed.

They're simply looking to pick themselves up after yet another collapse and make something of the remainder of the season when they host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

"How do we get an emotional edge?" cornerback Jaylon Johnson said. "I mean, if we don’t have an emotional edge by now, I feel like I don’t know what’s going to get us going. I feel like we have had too many opportunities that we’ve had in our hands that we’ve lost. But honestly, we just have to try and get this next win and take that taste out of our mouth, and that’s what we’re focused on."

It would be understandable for the Bears (5-9) to pack it in with three games remaining.

They're last in the NFC North following a demoralizing 20-17 loss at Cleveland last week just when it looked like they might be priming themselves for an unlikely run.

They were in position to win their third straight game, leading by 10 in the fourth quarter. But instead of matching their best streak since a three-game run in 2020, they allowed the Browns to rally.

It was the third time the Bears blew a double-digit, fourth-quarter lead and lost. They also did it against Denver in Week 4 and at Detroit in Week 11.

Arizona (3-11) comes in tied with New England for the second-worst record in the NFL, with Carolina (2-12) one game back. The Cardinals hung with San Francisco for a half last week before the 49ers pulled away for a 45-29 win.

FIELDS' FUTURE

The Bears are approaching a critical point when it comes to Justin Fields and the quarterback position, particularly with the No. 1 overall draft pick possibly belonging to them thanks to their trade with Carolina for receiver DJ Moore.

They could be in position to reset with Caleb Williams or Drake Maye if they decide to move on from Fields.

Fields was asked this week what he's shown the Bears this season.

"Improvement," he said. "They know. They know. Everybody knows who I am in the building. Like I said, I can control what I can control and that’s it."

Fields had a rough game last week. He was 19 of 40 for 166 yards with a touchdown, two interceptions and a 46.5 rating against the NFL's top-ranked defense. He has also struggled as a passer late in games throughout his career, with a 62.4 fourth-quarter passer rating. Compare that to ratings of 84.1, 84.4 and 99.7 in the first, second and third quarters.

RISING McBRIDE

The emergence of tight end Trey McBride has been one of the biggest positives of the season for the Cardinals. The second-year player out of Colorado State has already set a franchise record for receptions by a tight end with three games left in the season.

McBride had 10 catches for 102 yards last week against the 49ers, but coach Jonathan Gannon said he might have been most impressed with a block that helped running back James Conner pop free for a big gain.

"He’s a complete player," Gannon said. "He really is, but I think in his mind he would tell you this (that in order) to take the next step of being a completely dominant player at that spot I think he wants that to be a little more consistent. He does an excellent job in there with that. Improves every week. He’s hard on himself."

STACKING SACKS

Bears defensive end Montez Sweat is leading two teams in sacks.

He has six in six games since a trade to Chicago after recording 6 1/2 in eight games for Washington. Sweat had a personal-best 2 1/2 against Cleveland to bump his career-best total to 12 1/2 for the season.

Yannick Ngakoue is second on the Bears with four sacks, and he's out for the rest of the season after breaking an ankle in a win over Detroit in Week 14. Jonathan Allen has 5 1/2 for the Commanders.

RUSHING SHOWDOWN, TAKE 2

Arizona is facing the No. 1 rush defense in the NFL in back-to-back weeks.

The Cardinals are No. 7 in the league in yards rushing with more than 131 per game, and they showed their effectiveness on the ground with 234 yards and two TDs against the 49ers, who came into the game as the league’s No. 1 rush defense.

The 49ers were knocked from the top spot because of that performance, and now the honor goes to the Bears, who are giving up just 79.8 yards on the ground.

TAKEDOWN

The Bears are racking up takeaways.

Over four games since Week 11, Chicago leads the league with both 14 takeaways and 12 interceptions. The Bears are second in the NFL this season with 18 interceptions and tied for sixth with 23 takeaways.