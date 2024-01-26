Expand / Collapse search
Bears hire Kerry Joseph as their quarterbacks coach

By The Associated Press
Published 
Bears
Associated Press

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) - The Chicago Bears hired Kerry Joseph as their quarterbacks coach on Friday, reuniting him with new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron.

It's not clear if Joseph and Waldron will be working with Justin Fields next season or maybe Caleb Williams. 

The Bears have the No. 1 pick in the draft in April after acquiring Carolina's first-rounder in the trade that also brought top receiver DJ Moore to Chicago last March. Chicago also has the No. 9 pick.

Joseph spent four years in Seattle, the past three working under Waldron on Pete Carroll's staff. 

He was the Seahawks' assistant quarterbacks coach in 2022 and 2023 after serving as assistant wide receivers coach in 2021 and offensive assistant/running backs coach in 2020.

He and Waldron worked with Geno Smith the past two seasons, helping him go from a journeyman quarterback to AP Comeback Player of the Year in 2022 after passing for 4,282 yards and 30 touchdowns. 

Joseph previously coached at his alma mater McNeese State and Southeast Louisiana State. He played nearly two decades in the NFL, CFL, NFL Europe and World League.
 

The Bears hired Waldron on Tuesday to replace Luke Getsy, who was fired after two seasons. Chicago went 7-10 in coach Matt Eberflus' second season with an improved defense leading the way after finishing with a league-worst 3-14 record in 2022.  