Bears' Jaylon Johnson out indefinitely with groin injury: report

Chicago Bears star cornerback Jaylon Johnson has been ruled out indefinitely with a groin injury, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

What we know:

Jaylon left Sunday’s 52-21 loss to the Detroit Lions in the second quarter after breaking up a pass. He had just returned from the same injury that kept him out of training camp, the preseason and the Bears’ season opener.

Head coach Ben Johnson had remarked following the blowout loss that it appeared Jaylon reaggravated his injury.

Schefter reported the Bears are still determining whether Jaylon will need surgery and how long he’ll miss.

His setback comes as Chicago continues to struggle under new head coach Ben Johnson, who was hired away from Detroit to help No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams develop and finally stabilize the quarterback position.

Instead, the Bears have opened the season with back-to-back losses, including blowing a late lead against Minnesota in Week 1 and getting routed by the Lions in Week 2.

"We have a lot of prideful guys," head coach Johnson said after Sunday’s loss. "We’re two games into the season. We’re committed to getting this thing right. I have a lot of belief in them."