The Bears offense continues to 'wow': Takeaways from the Bears-Bengals preseason game at Soldier Field

Welcome to Soldier Field, Caleb Williams. The Chicago Bears love what they see.

Williams had a day even though it didn't look like it was going to be anything but that.

The Bears' first-team offense sputtered, but then came to life in a way that made Bears' fans grin from ear to ear.

Here are our takeaways from the Bears' 27-3 win over the Bengals on a rainy Saturday, where Kyler Gordon made a statement and the Caleb Williams-led offense made more "wow" moments.

The first-team offense shook off a ‘Back to Earth’ moment

Oh, how lovely it's been.

The last week, the Bears' first-team offense came out shining against the Buffalo Bills. Caleb Williams led two drives that resulted in points. On Saturday, the Bears' offense came back down to earth a bit.

In the first three drives for the first-team offense, the Bears recorded eight yards and three punts on nine offensive snaps.

It was worse than it looked on paper, too.

The Bears' best play of those nine snaps was a nine-yard completion to Cole Kmet on first and 10 to start the third drive. That drive ended as a three-and-out.

But, as Williams has shown throughout camp, any and all bad times can always be cured with a stellar play or two.

First, the Bears got off the ground with a 16-yard end around to Rome Odunze. Williams tried to connect with Tyler Scott, who had a step on a Bengals' defender, but that still forced a 43-yard pass interference flag.

That drive ended in a field goal.

The next drive was where it all came together. The Bears' first-team offense, with a fifth drive, went 90 yards in eight plays to get in the end zone for Williams' first touchdown drive as a Bear.

Forty-five of those yards came on a scramble play where Williams found Odunze for his first catch as a Bear. Williams rolled out of the pocket left and fired a signature off-balance laser to Odunze, who made a stellar over-the-shoulder reception.

Williams strolled into the end zone on a seven-yard run, where he avoided multiple rushers with stellar pocket awareness. Williams ended the day completing 6 of his 13 passes for 75 yards.

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 17: Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) passes the ball to his teammate during a preseason game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Chicago Bears on August 17, 2024, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by J Expand

Kyler Gordon is healthy

After sitting out a handful of practices, Gordon returned to practice this week and played on Saturday.

And what a Saturday he had.

The Bears' starting nickelback had two tackles for loss, a sack and a quarterback hit. If there were any lingering questions about his status, Gordon answered them against the Bengals.

He's fine, and he's ready to go.

Getting Gordon back healthy is a good first step for the defense, but it still needs Jaquan Brisker back if it wants to be completely whole. Kevin Byard did not play against the Bengals, but that was most likely a precautionary measure.

Gordon's ability to control the line of scrimmage and rush the passer as a skill player is something that could prove invaluable for the Bears, especially in a league full of athletic quarterbacks who can escape the pocket with their legs.

Gordon is also a part of a Bears' defensive scheme that worked well Saturday.

Related article

Keep note of the defensive back blitzes

Gordon came around and obliterated Bengals' quarterback Logan Woodside with a blitz from the nickelback position. Josh Blackwell and Roddy Stewart also did the same later in the game.

Not only did the Bears' call two corner blitzes that worked, they also have the athleticism at defensive back to make those plays work.

Gordon is quick enough to get to the quarterback, as was Blackwell. Jaquan Brisker is also in this category.

What makes the defensive back blitzes work is the ability the other Bears' defensive backs have to cover just long enough. This includes Jaylon Johnson, Tyrique Stevenson and Terrel Smith. Smith had an interception on Saturday in coverage, too.

Using a defensive back blitz is a good way to cause chaos in a hurry, especially with a defense as good as the Bears' defense when that can result in a turnover. However, it's a double-edged sword as a poorly timed corner blitz can result in a chunk gain or a touchdown.

If that's a weapon the Bears have in their back pocket, then that's all the better for a defense that wants to be elite.

Featured article

The battle to watch: Herbert vs. Jones Jr.

Velus Jones Jr.'s move to running back had been something to watch as camp progressed across the past few weeks. Eberflus has made it clear it's something the Bears are trying and hope develops into something, especially as the team starts looking at fringe players.

It's safe to say Jones is a fringe player, even with the threat he brings on special teams.

This means Jones might have to crack the running back rotation if he wants to remain a Bear. Cracking the rotation means challenging Khalil Herbert at running back.

Roschon Johnson is in no danger. He's listed as the Bears second-string running back alongside Herbert.

If Herbert falls behind into that third running back spot, that could set up a battle for one of the 53-man roster spots.

Herbert already has special teams experience. Jones' main value comes with that special teams threat with his big-play potential. If Jones can't carve out more value for himself, it might be hard to justify a roster spot for him.

Herbert had a decent game Saturday, too. He rushed for 31 yards on five carries, which is an average of 6.2 yards per carry. Ian Wheeler, who's getting looks at running back alongside Jones, is also there, too.

Jones is already behind the eight-ball, so to speak. He's got to prove a lot in not much time. The final preseason game against Kansas City might be the last chance.