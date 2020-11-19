Expand / Collapse search

Bears place punt returner Harris on injured reserve

By AP News
Published 
Bears
Associated Press
article

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 08: Dwayne Harris #82 of the Chicago Bears plays against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

CHICAGO - The Chicago Bears placed punt returner Dwayne Harris on injured reserve Thursday because of a triceps injury.

Harris, signed to the practice squad late last month, has appeared in three games, averaging 8.1 yards on 10 punt returns. He was injured in Chicago’s loss to Minnesota on Monday night. After Harris left the game, receiver Anthony Miller broke the Bears’ longest punt return of the year with a 32-yarder.

The Bears (5-5) are off until Nov. 29 when they visit Green Bay. Chicago has lost four straight, matching the longest skid in coach Matt Nagy’s three seasons.