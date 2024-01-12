Chicago Bears plan to interview 2 NFC West coaches for offensive coordinator opening | Report

In the search for the next offensive coordinator of the Chicago Bears, the franchise is reportedly starting that search on the West Coast.

According to multiple reports, the Bears will interview two NFC West coaches for its vacant offensive coordinator position: Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron and San Francisco 49ers passing game coordinator Klint Kubiak.

Waldron comes from the Sean McVay coaching tree. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero first reported the Bears' request to interview Waldron. He spent four seasons working with McVay while on staff with the Los Angeles Rams from 2017 to 2020. In 2021, the Seahawks hired Waldron to replace Brian Schottenheimer as offensive coordinator. Notably, he helped revive Geno Smith's career in Seattle. After Pete Carroll stepped down as head coach, Seahawks coaches were allowed to look elsewhere for coaching jobs.

Before Smith took over for the traded Russell Wilson, he was a backup who bounced around from the New York Jets, to the New York Giants and to the Los Angeles Chargers before settling in Seattle. In his first year as a starter, Smith threw for 4,282 yards and 30 touchdowns under Waldron in 2022. This past season, Smith missed time with injuries but threw for 3,624 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Kubiak is currently the 49ers passing game coordinator. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported the Bears' plans to interview him. His father, Gary, was a head coach in Houston and Denver. Gary won Super Bowl 50 with the Broncos in Peyton Manning's final season in the NFL. Klint is a part of the San Francisco offensive system under Kyle Shanahan.

Kubiak is a part of the Niners offense that found success with quarterback Brock Purdy, selected with the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. In Purdy's first full season as a starter, he threw for 4,280 yards and 31 touchdowns as San Francisco won the NFC West. Kubiak also has experience as a play caller, serving as the Minnesota Vikings' offensive coordinator in 2021 and as the Broncos play caller in 2022 when then-Denver head coach Nathaniel Hackett relinquished play-calling duties to Kubiak.

The list of names should eventually grow, especially if Bears head coach Matt Eberflus's phone continues to blow up with interested parties like he said it was during Wednesday's press conference. However, starting with two names connected to two successful offenses is a good place to start.

The Niners and Seahawks both utilize star players all over their offense. Seattle found success with Smith at quarterback throwing to D.K. Metcalf, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Tyler Lockett, while the Niners have a stout running game with Christian McCaffrey but also utilize Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk in multiple ways.