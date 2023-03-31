Bears re-sign backup quarterback Peterman to 1-year contract

The Chicago Bears re-signed backup quarterback Nathan Peterman to a one-year contract on Friday.

Peterman played in three games last season and made one start, completing 14 of 25 passes for 139 yards and a touchdown and an interception. He threw for 114 yards and a TD in a season-ending loss to Minnesota while filling in for Justin Fields.

Peterman has passed for 712 yards with four touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 13 games and five starts over five seasons with Buffalo, Las Vegas and Chicago.