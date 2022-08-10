Bears remove Smith from PUP list, another twist in standoff

article

The Chicago Bears’ standoff with Roquan Smith took another turn Wednesday when the team removed the star linebacker from the physically unable to perform list a day after he went public with a trade demand.

It was unclear if the Bears took him off the list because of a potential contract extension or trade, or to fine him for missing practices.

Smith has been a "hold-in" since training camp began with negotiations on a new deal apparently at a standstill.

Placing him on the physically unable to perform list allowed him to attend meetings and workouts at Halas Hall without being fined for missing practices.

Smith, who does not have an agent, accused the Bears of not negotiating in good faith in a statement on Tuesday. He said the front office led by new general manager Ryan Poles has made take-it-or-leave-it offers since talks began in April that would be "bad for myself, and for the entire LB market if I signed it."

Smith, the No. 8 overall draft pick in 2018, is entering the fifth and final year of his rookie contract. He was a second-team All-Pro in 2020 and 2021.

Poles said Tuesday he planned to continue working toward a contract extension rather than trade Smith.

Quinn was with the Los Angeles Rams in 2017 when Aaron Donald staged a preseason-long holdout. The All-Pro signed a $135 million, six-year deal just before the 2018 season after holding out again.

"It’s an opportunity to take care of your family and all that good stuff, so you don’t want to sell yourself short because not a lot of people get to sign new contracts, and if you’re one of the best at your position, you want to make sure you sign a well-worth-compensated contract," Quinn said.

"But, again, I’m not GM. I’m not Roquan. I’m not the owner. I’ve got my two cents and I’m sure no one cares about them anyway."