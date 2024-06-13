Bears rookie QB Caleb Williams launches his own investment firm | Reports

Caleb Williams' rookie season with the Bears is taking on business along with NFL defenses.

The Chicago Bears rookie quarterback is launching 888 Midas, an investment firm that will target investment opportunities private equity, venture capital and real estate deals, multiple outlets reported on Wednesday.

"I always planned on being both an athlete and a businessman," said Williams in a statement to Bloomberg News.

The statement also noted that he is setting up a support system to avoid being "distracted" as he competes in his rookie season. This team of advisors reportedly includes This list includes former Oakland A’s co-owner and Wolff Urban chairman Lew Wolff, former managing director at Main Street Advisors Sherif Guirgis, co-founder and co-president of h.wood Group John Terizan, and co-founder and managing partner of Hawkins Way Capital Ross Walker.

According to Sportico, Williams is being represented by a team of lawyers and advisors led by his father, Carl Williams.

As it stands, Williams remains unsigned by the Bears. However, he is expected to sign and is not expected to hold out. According to Spotrac, Williams' rookie contract is expected to be worth $38.4 million over four years with a mandatory fifth-year option.

Williams just finished his offseason, where he participated in rookie camp, voluntary OTAs and mandatory minicamp with the Bears. During this time, Williams has not fretted his contract status, nor anything off the field because he has a support system in place.

"I've been focused on these past three days of mini camp, the OTAs before that and rookie camp before that," Williams said on June 12. "I haven't been focused on that. My team has been focused on that. I have lawyers and attorneys to handle things like that so that I can be free-minded on the field, enjoying coming in to work every day and work my tail off"