Bears training camp report: Quick hits and notes from Day 2 of practices

The Brief The work continues for the Chicago Bears in 2026 training camp. Day 2 of practices showed how the Bears' offense has some pop to it. Here's what we saw from Day 2 of Bears training camp practices at Halas Hall.



The work continues for the Chicago Bears.

Here's what we saw from Day 2 of Bears training camp practices at Halas Hall, where the offense displayed some eye-popping and explosive plays.

Bears' Offense with some pop:

Caleb Williams and the first-team offense went a perfect 5-5 in 7-on-7 drills.

Rome Odunze and Luther Burden both had a good day. Both with a number of targets in connection with WIlliams

The best highlight play of the day was a deep touchdown throw from Williams to Kalif Raymond, who beat cornerback Tyrique Stevenson for a touchdown that went well over 50 yards for a score.

FOX Chicago was standing next to Jeff Joniak who was practicing his touchdown calls for the season: "The ICEMAN!" Joniak said.

The other side:

The offense may have shined, but the defense got in on some of the action, too.

Coby Bryant's "contagious play showed up for the Bears' secondary. He got into the backfield and made a big athletic play to tip a pass by Williams.

"Tough, nasty, violent, physical. All those descriptive terms," Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen said on Wednesday. "You'll find plays, as a safety, you find yourself running the alley a lot and tracking inside out on the ball. I can think of a few plays in my mind right now where you just see him and he's flying downhill from a middle of the field safety and making tackles two, three yards down the field. So that's the mentality that we're looking for."

Cam Lewis got reps in slot corner, too. That development might continue as the Bears are without nickel cornerback Kyler Gordon for the foreseeable future in training camp.

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It was good to see defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo back on the field. He's cleared and healthy, returning from surgery on his Achilles that cut his first year in Chicago short.

Odeyingbo rotated with Montez Sweat on the defensive edge. Third-year pass rusher Austin Booker played opposite of Sweat and Odeyingbo.

Second-year running back Kyle Monangai was not present on the field for Day 2 of practices.

This allowed Salvon Ahmed to get some reps in the backfield with the first-team offense. Ahmed played for first-year Bears running backs coach Eric Studesville in Miami the past four seasons.