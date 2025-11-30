Bedard’s 4 points lead Blackhawks to a 5-3 comeback win over Ducks

article

Connor Bedard scored the tie-breaking goal at 9:55 of the third period, added an empty-net score and had two assists as the Chicago Blackhawks rallied from an early three-goal deficit to top the Anaheim Ducks 5-3 on Sunday and snap a five-game slide.

Tyler Bertuzzi, Ryan Greene and Colton Dach also scored as Chicago tied it 3 by 12:34 of the second. Chicago converted two of four power-play chances and killed all three Anaheim advantages.

Bedard beat Ville Husso with a nifty move from the front of the crease to put Chicago ahead 4-3 following a turnover by Alex Killorn. Husso had entered the game 44 seconds earlier after starter Petr Mrazek exited with an undisclosed injury.

Bedard fired into an empty net with 1:55 remaining to seal it.

Spencer Knight rebounded from a shaky start to finish with 23 saves.

Cutter Gauthier had a goal and an assist as the Ducks jumped out a 3-0 lead midway through the first period.

Chris Kreider scored for the second straight game to give him 600 career points. Olen Zellweger also scored and Troy Terry set up two goals to extend his point streak to seven games.

Mrazek made stopped 13 of 16 of shots before exiting in his first start against the Blackhawks since they traded him to Detroit in March. Anaheim No. 1 goalie Lukas Dostal missed his third game with an upper-body injury .

Gauthier and Zellweger beat Knight on two of Anaheim’s first three shots, giving the Ducks a 2-0 lead 47 seconds in. Kreider’s off-the-skate deflection upped it to 3-0 at 10:25

Bertuzzi cut it to 3-1 with 2:03 left in the first, deflecting in a power-play score. Greene made it 3-2 at 6:43 of the second, finishing a 2-on-1-break with Bedard.

Dach tied it 3-all during a power-play at 12:34 of the second.

Up next

Ducks: Visit St. Louis on Monday

Blackhawks: Start a four-game trip at Vegas on Tuesday.