Ben Brown strikes out 9 in 5 innings, but the Giants beat the Cubs 3-1

Robbie Ray pitched six sparkling innings, Wilmer Flores had three hits and the San Francisco Giants beat the Chicago Cubs 3-1 on Wednesday.

Ray (5-0) allowed one run and three hits in his second straight win. Camilo Doval and Tyler Rogers each got three outs before Ryan Walker handled the ninth for his seventh save.

San Francisco took two of three at Chicago to improve to 24-14. The Giants scored nine runs in the 11th inning in a wild 14-5 victory over the Cubs on Tuesday night.

Nico Hoerner had two of Chicago's four hits. Ben Brown (3-3) struck out nine in five innings, but was charged with three runs and six hits.

The Cubs scored their only run in the fourth. Pete Crow-Armstrong was credited with an RBI double when it looked as if left fielder Heliot Ramos lost his two-out flyball in the afternoon sun.

Mike Yastrzemski walked and scored on Flores’ two-out single in the first, and the Giants added two more runs in the third. LaMonte Wade Jr. doubled in Matt Chapman, and Christian Koss singled in Flores.

Key moment

Carson Kelly hit a leadoff single in the ninth for the Cubs. But Justin Turner bounced into a double play before Hoerner grounded out.

Key stat

Three Giants logged multi-hit games. Wade and Willy Adames each went 2 for 4.

Up next

The Giants continue their six-game trip on Friday night at Minnesota. Jameson Taillon (2-1, 3.86 ERA) starts for the Cubs when they begin a weekend series at the New York Mets on Friday night.