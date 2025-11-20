Benet Academy hires Illinois football assistant, 3-time Super Bowl champ as head football coach

In its search for a new head coach, Benet Academy looked to the college ranks and tabbed a three-time Super Bowl champion as its next leader.

Benet, located in Lisle, Illinois, announced it has hired James White as its next head football coach.

White will take over in Lisle after spending a year as an assistant coach with the Illinois football team.

"Coach White, we are extremely grateful to have you become a huge part of Redwing Nation," the Benet Academy football program wrote in a post on X. "Welcome home, Coach!

The backstory:

White comes to Benet after a two-year coaching career that took him from DeKalb to Champaign.

This past season, White was the assistant running backs coach under Bret Bielema for the University of Illinois. In 2024, he was a player personnel coach at Northern Illinois.

As a player, White had an eight-year NFL career as a running back for New England Patriots. He was named a Patriots captain in four consecutive seasons from 2018 to 2022.

During his eight seasons in New England, White won six AFC East division titles and three Super Bowls in 2014, 2016 and 2018 under then-head coach Bill Belichick. This includes the game-winning touchdown in Super Bowl LI in overtime to seal the comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons.

He played in 95 games, rushed for 3,278 yards and scored 25 touchdowns.

White played college football at Wisconsin under Bielema, and was hired this past offseason under Bielema in the Illini program.

"I want to give a huge thank you to Coach Bielema for giving me the opportunity to join his staff to learn and grow as a coach," White said in a statement. "I’m excited for the future and can’t wait to build relationships within the Benet Community."

White now inherits a Benet Academy that is a Class 5A program.

The Redwings finished 3-6 in the 2025 season. All three of Benet's wins came as part of a 3-1 start to the season.

What they're saying:

"James is an impressive individual both on and off the football field," Illinois head coach Bret Bielema said in a statement. "Since first recruiting him out of St. Thomas Aquinas, I have seen him grow as an outstanding player and now coach. Benet Academy is getting a proven leader that will make a positive impact in the lives of their young men. I am excited to see the success he has as a high school coach in the state of Illinois."