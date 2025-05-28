Benintendi’s big day sends White Sox to 9-4 win over Mets

article

Andrew Benintendi had a season-high four RBIs and finished a double shy of the cycle Wednesday, powering the Chicago White Sox to a 9-4 win over the New York Mets that prevented a three-game sweep.

Benintendi laced a two-run single in the first inning and an RBI triple in the sixth before hitting his sixth homer in the eighth. Lenyn Sosa also had three hits and Mike Tauchman provided a two-run double for the White Sox, who avoided being swept for the seventh time this season.

Brandon Eisert (2-0), the second of five Chicago pitchers, earned the win with 1 1/3 hitless innings.

With light rain falling, Miguel Castro exited with two outs in the ninth after injuring his right knee covering first base on Juan Soto’s groundout. Castro needed to be helped off the field and was on crutches in the clubhouse afterward. He will undergo testing and be evaluated further.

Mark Vientos hit a three-run homer for the Mets, whose four-game winning streak ended. Pete Alonso had an RBI double in the ninth.

The nine runs allowed were a season high for the Mets.

Soto was 0 for 4 and didn’t get a ball out of the infield as his batting average dipped to .224. The $765 million slugger hasn’t homered since May 9, a span of 75 plate appearances.

White Sox starter Shane Smith allowed three runs and walked five in 3 2/3 innings. Mets right-hander Griffin Canning (5-2) gave up five runs — three earned — while walking four in three innings.

Key moment

Benintendi singled home Tauchman and Miguel Vargas one pitch after Vargas’ one-out double in the first.

Key stat

Vargas has doubled in five straight games, the longest streak by a White Sox player since Adam Dunn in May 2011.

Up next

Both teams are off Thursday. White Sox RHP Sean Burke (3-5, 4.33 ERA) starts Friday in Baltimore. Mets LHP David Peterson (3-2, 2.79) pitches at home against Colorado LHP Kyle Freeland (0-7, 5.86).