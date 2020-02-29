Blackhawks 3, Panthers 2

Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews each scored in the shootout to lift the Chicago Blackhawks over the Florida Panthers 3-2.

Toews also had a goal and an assist in regulation, and Drake Caggiula also scored for the Blackhawks.

Corey Crawford made 38 saves and stopped both of Florida's shots in the shootout.

Mike Hoffman had a goal and an assist, and Mike Matheson also scored for the Panthers.

Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 27 shots. The Panthers have lost six straight home games.